Rajiv Lakshman deletes pic with Rhea Chakraborty, apologises for caption

Roadies fame presenter Rajiv Lakshman on Friday deleted a picture he had posted earlier in the day, featuring him with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

What Rajiv posted

Sharing a pic of him with Rhea, he wrote, "My girl". Rajiv had written as caption on the picture that captured Rhea hugging him, smiling into the camera.

This had led to widespread speculations if the two were together.

Why Rajiv apologized

Rajiv, then deleted the pic. He also apologised for what he said was an irresponsible choice of words that he had used as caption.

Subsequently, while apologising, Rajiv wrote: "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend and I am happy to meet her again and I wish her well."

Rhea and Sushant

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year.

His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe, and granted bail after a month on October 7.