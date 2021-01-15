Prabhas and Yash pose together at Salaar launch, pic goes viral

Actor Prabhas’ next film Salaar went on the floors on Friday. The film was launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony.

Salaar

Prabhas had recently announced that he will be teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a pan-Indian film.

The film was officially launched on Friday and Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, who is bankrolling the big-budget action drama, were also in attendance.

KGF star Yash also took part in the launch event.

The viral pics

Yash and Prabahs were seen posing together at the event. While Prabhas was seen in a white kurta and trousers, Yash was spotted in full sleeves T-shirt and jeans.

Fans are indeed happy to see their favourite stars together.

What Prabhas and Prashanth said

“Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity. Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today. Will not let you all down!! Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone (sic),” wrote Prashanth on his Twitter page, while sharing a few pictures from the launch event.

“I’m really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans,” added the Baahubali star.

Prashanth recently completed the shoot of his much-anticipated directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is all set to hit screens later this year.