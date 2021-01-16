'Vellam' trailer: Jayasurya with the story of an ‘abnormal man’

Jayasurya's Vellam will be first Malayalam film to release in theatres of Kerala after it was reopened and the makers released a trailer of the movie.

The trailer

The Prajesh Sen directorial has Jayasurya playing the role of an alcoholic. His habit turns out to be a trouble not just for him but also for his family too.

The video promises to watch out for an amazing performance from actor Jayasurya. Based on a real life, Jayasurya's character is presented as an 'abnormal man'.

The film

The film will release on January 22. Samyukta Menon plays the female lead. Roby Varghese Raj is the cinematographer while Bijibal has composed the tunes and Bijith Bala is in charge for editing.

Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.