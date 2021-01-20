KGF star Yash shares lovely pics with wife Radhika & kids

KGF actor Yash and Radhika Pandit shared a loved-up pic on Tuesday. The couple, along with their two children, Ayra and Yatharv, are currently at Maldives enjoying holidays.

The post

Yash shared a few candid pictures from their vacation. In one of the picture, Yash is seen holding his daughter Ayra while Radhika holds Yatharv.

The family looks adorable indeed.

It is Yash and Radhika's first trip after the birth of their children Ayra and Yatharv.

On workfront

Yash finished shooting for director Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2. The film, produced by Hombale Films, is slated to hit the screens later this year.