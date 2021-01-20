TV host and Bigg Boss fame Alina Padikkal gets engaged

Bigg Boss fame Alina got engaged to Rohit at a closeknit ceremony on Tuesday.

The TV host-turned-actress had recently announced that she will be typing the knot with her long-term boyfriend Rohit P Nair.

The video

Earlier in the day, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video. Going by the video, it seemed she was heading to the engagement venue.

The pic

A pic from the engagement reception has surfaced online. Alina was seen in a yellow dress while Rohith in a suit. The duo looked lovely together.

The love story

Alina and Rohit were in relationship for the last six years. Rohit is professionally an engineer and is doing a business now.

He hails from from Kozhikode and the inter-caste wedding will be held soon.