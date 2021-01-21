Sufiyum Sujathayum fame Dev Mohan to romance Samantha

Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is all set to play the male lead in a Telugu movie. The actor has bagged the big project after impressing viewers with Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujathayum.

The Samantha-starrer

Dev Mohan will be seen in noted Tollywood director Guna Sekhar's upcoming movie Shaakuntalam.

Touted to be a mythological romantic film, Samantha is going to play the role of Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwa Mitra in the film. Dev Mohan will be seen playing the role of King Dushyanta in the movie.

As per the latest reports, the movie is based on Abhigyana Shaakuntalam story written by Kalidas.

The teaser

Samantha, on New Year, treated fans by announcing the film. The pan-Indian film is expected to go on floors later this year.

A poster of Shakuntala released online with hashtag #EpicLoveStory. According to reports, Samantha has already started preparing for her role.