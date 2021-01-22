National film awards to be announced in March, 17 Malayalam movies in the final round

Malayalam movies have made it to the final rounds of this year’s national awards. Mohanlal starrer Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan is reportedly being considered for the best director, film, production design and costume awards.

The major Malayalam movies

Meanwhile, movies like Sameer, Vasanthi, Kumbalangi Nights, Ishq, Virus, Jallikettu and Moothon are in the final rounds.

It had to be noted that the movie Vasanthi had bagged The Best Film award in the 50th Kerala State Film Awards. The Best Director award was bagged by Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu.

Kumbalangi Nights had won the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Best actor

Tamil actor Parthipan is in the race for the best actor award.

Suraj Venjaramoodu has bagged the Best Actor award in the 50th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor has won the prestigious state award for the film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi. The Best Actress award was given to Kani Kusruti for her role in the film Biriyani.

The award announcement

It is reported that the awards for 2019 would be announced during the first week of March.

The jury would watch more than one hundred films from various languages that have been selected to the final rounds. However, the jury members haven’t been decided yet. Five jury members from each region have watched and submitted the movies to the next round.