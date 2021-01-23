Bhavana on 3rd wedding anniversary with Naveen: I chose you

Actress Bhavana celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Naveen on Friday. And she penned a lovely note for him.

The post

Bhavana shared adorable photos with Naveen.

In one of the photo, she can be seen looking at Naveen. And in the second picture, she can be sitting on Naveen's lap as she kisses him.

Sharing the photos, Bhavana wrote, "I chose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over, without a pause, without a doubt in a HEARTBEAT And I’ll keep choosing you Happy 3rd Anniversary My Love #LoveOfMyLife #MineForever (sic)."

The couple

Bhavana and Naveen tied the knot on January 22, 2018, in Thrissur.

The couple fell in love with each other while working on the Kannada film Romeo. Naveen produced Romeo in which Bhavana played the heroine.

Many a times, Bhavana had opened up how Naveen stood by her side in difficult situations.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished the couple through her social media handle. The wedding was followed by a grand reception which was attended by Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, Sayanora Philip, Miya, Shamna Kasim, Remya Nambeesan and several others.