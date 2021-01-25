Surabhi Lakshmi to play the lead in Anoop Menon's Padma

National award-winning actress Surabhi Lakshmi has been roped in to play the lead in Anoop Menon’s ‘Padma’.

The first look

The first look poster was released online by Manju Warrier and Dulquer Salmaan. Surabhi looked stunning in a stylish avatar.

What Surabhi said about the project

“It's an extremely proud and delightful moment. This is so close to my heart that now it's not just me, it's us. Me and my PADMA. Thank you Anoopetta for trustfully giving me your Padma and letting me make her mine. Thank you Dulquer, Manju Warrier and all those who showed the love. Love to my entire crew for their support. Proudly and loudly I want to say, I own her (sic),” Surabhi Lakshmi said, in her Instagram post.

The film

The film introduces fifteen new faces. Apart from direction and production, Anoop Menon also does a part in the film.

Anoop Menon had recently announced his debut into production. He is also about to mark his debut in filmmaking with the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘King Fish’.