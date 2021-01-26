Shraddha Srinath wishes Varun Dhawan, asks if his wife and in-laws be okay with him acting with other heroines

Actor Varun Dhawan got married to Natasha Dalal recently and social media have been filled with congratulatory wishes. However, one wish stood out among all.

Shraddha Srinath's post

Shraddha Srinath took to her Instagram handle and posted a sarcastic note before congratulating Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding.

The actress made a jibe at the patriarchy that exists in the industry.

She even asked if Natasha and his in-laws would approve of him romancing other heroines on screen and that if he would only do hero-oriented roles.

She wrote, "Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male-oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work-life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun."(sic.)

Shraddha's clarification

Later, on Tuesday, Shraddha put up another photo in which she wrote, "I took a jibe at patriarchy yesterday. I merely switched genders. And it sounded like a joke right? It sounded absurd to you all when I said an actor will have to retire from work because he's getting married. Why doesn't it sound just as absurd when the same assumptions are made about an actress? P.S - I love you all !!"

Shraddha was seen in Maara alongside R Madhavan. Maara is a remake of a Malayalam film, Charlie.