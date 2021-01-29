Sandeep Unnikrishnan-inspired film 'Major' to release on July 2

Major, the upcoming film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been confirmed for a release on July 2.

The film backed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Announcing the news, Mahesh Babu tweeted on Friday: "2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day @adivisesh @sonypicsindia @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka #MajorOnJuly2."

Confirming the release date, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted: "#MAJOR: 2 JULY 2021 CONFIRMED... #Hindi - #Telugu bilingual #Major - starring #AdiviSesh as Major #SandeepUnnikrishnan - to release on 2 July 2021... Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka... Sony Pictures Films India presentation. #MajorTheFilm #MajorOnJuly2."

"Major" is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will be released in Hindi and Telugu.