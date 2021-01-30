Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj, Kani, Nivin and others take award home

Thiruvananthpuram: Kerala state film awards were given away at a function here on Friday. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event at Tagore theater following COVID regulations.

Culture Minister AK Balan presided the ceremony.

Awards presented

The JC Daniel award for lifetime achievement was given away to veteran filmmaker Hariharan by the chief minister. The CM distributed 48 awards in various categories.

While Suraj Venjaramoodu was selected as the best actor, Kani bagged the award for best actress.

Lijo Jose Pellissery picked up his second best director award in three years for Jallikattu.

Vasanthi, directed by Rahman brothers (Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman) won the award for the best film.

Nivin Pauly won special jury mention for Moothon.

Fahadh Faasil and Swasika Vijay won in the Best Supporting Actors category.

50 glorious years

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State film awards, which completed 50 years this year, had played a key role in the artistic growth of Malayalam cinema.

The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (Motion Picture Academy of the state) established the award in 1969 and until 1997, it was given by Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala. In 1998, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy took over in giving out the State Awards.