New Malayalam short film pays homage to the Covid warriors

India has already begun the mega vaccination drive to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic.

From doctors, nurses and para medical staff to the researchers, scientists and lab technicians, millions of front-line warriors have strived to fight against the invisible foe. Besides, lots of governmental and non-governmental organizations too have worked hand in hand to ensure that the common people do not suffer. The development of vaccines is a major victory for the scientific community and people world wide. It shows how human beings have stood together and supported each other during the times of crisis. Each vial of vaccine is a ray of hope for a better future and life. The fight of the humanity against Covid-19 has only boosted our confidence and perseverance.



The Rodent

A group of youngsters have paid homage to the millions of Covid warriors through the latest Malayalam short film, The Rodent. The short film directed by Sreejesh Radhakrishnan praises the impeccable resolve and hard work that mankind has shown during the pandemic times.

Kuttan Arangadu and Sharath Vayali play the lead roles in The Rodent that is grabbing viewers on social media.

The team behind

Jayahari Kavalam has composed the music of this movie. Meanwhile, the lines are penned by Kavalam Shasi Kumar and Murshid VH. Abin Shaji, Akhil S, Akshay Sankar, Shibin Kumar and Jayahari Kavalam have sung the songs. The camera is cranked by Mubashir Pattambi and the editing is by Anand Bodh. Meanwhile, coloring is done by Titto Francis. Sajeesh Upasana is the associate director.