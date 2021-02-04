Actress Reba Monica John to marry Joemon Joseph, proposal pics go viral

Actress Reba Monica John is all set to get hitched. Dubai based Joemon Joseph had proposed the actress recently in a close-knit function.

The proposal scene

Reba is celebrating her birthday on Thursday and a birthday party was hosted by her friends and family. It was during the party that Joemon proposed and she readily accepted.

Interestingly, she also proposed him back.

The pics are now doing the rounds on social media.

Joemon himself took to social media and mentioned that due to the lockdown, he was not able to meet Reba and it's after almost six months that he met her an decided to propose.

Calling a night to remember, Joemon wished his lady love a happy birthday along with pics.

The actress

Reba and Joemon are said to be in a relationship since few years and it's only now that the duo decided to take it to the next level.

Reba made her debut film through the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directed Jacobinte Swargarajyam in 2016.

She got her big break with Vijay-starrer Bigil and got applauds for her role.