Like Manju Warrier, says the Internet after Meenakshi Dileep's dance video goes viral

Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of actors Dileep and Manju Warrier has always stayed away from the limelight. But, each time she appears at a public event, she manages to turn heads. Most of the time, her pics goes viral on social media platforms.

And this time, the star kid is winning the Internet with her new dance video.

The Sangeet bash

Meenakshi Dileep performed at the Sangeet function of Nadhirshah's daughter Aayisha. And for the first time, netizens got to see Meenakshi's dancing skills.

Interestingly, many have been comparing Meenakshi Dileep with her mother Manju Warrier for her energy and graceful moves.

It is to be noted that apart from being an established actress, Manju Warrier is also an amazing dancer who has won several accolades during her school and college days.

After actors Manju Warrier and Dileep separated in 2015, Meenakshi chose to live with her father.

The starry event

Meenakshi Dileep performed with friends including actress Namitha Pramod. The girls gang performed for some of the popular Bollywood numbers and Meenakshi looked gorgeous in the blue designer lehenga.

Actors Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan too were spotted at the function along with a few other celebs.