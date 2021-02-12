Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's 'Liger' gets a release date

The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has been confirmed for a theatrical release on September 9 this year.

The official announcement

Vijay shared a poster of the Puri Jagannadh directorial on Thursday while announcing the release date.

"The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9 2021," he wrote as the caption. He hashtagged his post with #LIGER, #SaalaCrossbreed and #PuriJagannadh, and also tagged co-stars Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur, and producer Karan Johar among others.

What Karan Johar said

Johar, who bankrolls the film, shared the same poster, where Vijay is seen dressed in a black vest and grey joggers. He holds a rod and sports an intense look.

The filmmaker wrote the caption: "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed"

Ananya shared the poster and wrote the same caption as Johar.