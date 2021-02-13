Ram Charan to star in Shankar’s next pan-India movie

Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.

The project

Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits Dil, Arya, Bommarillu, Nenu Local, the untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project.

“We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” the producer said in a statement.

Busy Ram Charan

Besides this film, Charan, will be seen in director S.S. Rajamouli's much-anticipated period action movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-drama Acharya.

Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release—Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey and cop thriller Hit with Rajkummar Rao.

He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s Pink.