Sunny Leone's pics with family in traditional Kerala outfits go viral

Sunny Leone always make sure to spend some quality time with family. She often takes to her social media account to share photos with her her husband Daniel Weber, kids Nisha Kaur Weber, the twin boys Asher and Noah.

The latest pics

Dressed in ethnic clothes, Sunny Leone and family were at a resort in Poovar, in Thiruvananthapuram. A few pics have landed online and fans seem to love it.

In the first photo, Sunny Leone can be seen a in a traditional set saree with pink blouse. She also had a traditional hairdo with flowers.

Daniel looked handsome in the kurta while their sons also looked cute in the same avatar.

Little Nisha wore a pattupaavada and blouse, with flowers on her hair.

Enjoying sadhya

In yet another photo, Sunny Leone's family can be seen having the Kerala sadhya.

Going by the pics, the little boys still seem to be enjoying the variety of dishes on their plantain leaf.

On workfront

Sunny Leone was last seen in the web series Bullets which released on MXPlayer on January 8. She will be seen next in Anamika, a gun-fu action series.

Sunny Leone, who is vacationing in Kerala for about a month is in the state as part of the shoot of a TV show.