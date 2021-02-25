Theatres likely to screen second shows from March 1

Kochi: The Kerala state government is likely to allow second shows in cinemas from March 1. It is said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been in talks with members of film association and has reportedly agreed for late-night shows.

In the wake of the pandemic and lockdown, cinema halls were shut for 11 months and were reopened earlier in January 13. Vijay starrer Master was the first film to hit screens after theaters were reopened. Jayasurya's Vellam was the first Malayalam movie.

Occupancy protocol to continue

The Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed cinema halls to operate at full capacity since Feburary 1, but the Kerala government is hesistant to carry out the directive in view of rising COVID cases in the state. It has instead decided to continue the 50 per cent capacity protocol.

A slew of new operating prodecures for cinema halls and theatres were also issued. They include the mandatory use of face masks, availability of sanitisers, prohibition on spitting and more.

Moreover, the government said that the management should make efforts to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during intermission.

Priest gears up for release

Earlier, there was a strong buzz that The Priest, which was passed by the censor with a U/A certificate, would hit theatres on February 4. However, it did not happen reportedly after the makers felt that the time was not conducive to go ahead with the release plan.

Now, with the permission for second show, the makers confirmed that Mammootty’s upcoming film The Priest will open in cinemas on March 4, 2021.