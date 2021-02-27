Teaser of mud race thriller 'Muddy' released

The teaser of India's first mud race film, Muddy, filled with action, adventure and thrill was released today (Friday). This is for the first time that a 4X4 mud race film was produced in India.

The teaser of the film directed by debut director Dr. Pragabhal, was released by film artists Fahadh Faasil, Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Siju Wilson and Amith Chakkalakkal through their social media pages.

Muddy is filmed at beautiful and adventures locations which give a different visual experience for the movie lovers. Muddy is a multilingual film and it will release in 5 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Mud racing film, which is an off-road race is a rare in the film industry. The mud race film is an action thriller.

Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner PK 7 Creations. New comers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles. Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj are also appearing in the film.

The film which says the story of rival teams also includes vengeance, family life, action and comedy. The lead role artists were given training for two years and no dupe is acting in this film.

The biggest challenge of the director was to present the mud race to the audience with all the thrill in this sports event. It took one year to select the location to shoot the film.

KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music director and he is for the first time engaged in a Malayalam movie. Ratsasan fame San Lokesh is the editor and KG Ratheesh is the cinematographer.

Earlier, the Motion Poster of the film was released by film artists Vijay Sethupathi and Sri Murali through their social media pages. Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor released the Hindi teaser, Jayam Ravi the Tamil teaser, Dr Shivaraj Kumar in Kannada and Anil Ravipudi released the Telugu teaser through their social media handles.