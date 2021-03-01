Chadwick Boseman’s wife honors him in posthumous Golden Globe acceptance speech

Late Chadwick Boseman won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, gave an impassioned acceptance speech on the actor’s behalf. “He would thank God,” she said, fighting back tears.

“He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful,” Ledward added.

“Something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can. That tells you to keep going. That calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history. He would thank George C Wolfe, Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix. He would thank Viola Davis,” among many others.

“I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And, hon? You keep ’em coming,” she concluded.

Boseman is the first Black acting posthumous winner in history and the second overall in the category after Peter Finch for Network. He is the fourth Black actor winner of the category following Forest Whitaker in The Last King of Scotland, Denzel Washington in The Hurricane, and Sidney Poitier in Lilies in the Field.