'Thariode' wins best documentary award at Hollywood International Golden Age Festival

Malayalam historical documentary film 'Thariode' directed by Nirmal Baby Varghese, has won the best documentary award at Hollywood International Golden Age Festival, New York, United States.

The documentary film based on the Wayanad gold rush, tells the history of gold mining in Thariode, one of the oldest cities of Malabar region, British India. The film also charts the history of other gold mines of Malabar in the 19th century.

Earlier, Thariode was selected to Košice International Monthly Film Festival 2020 (Slovak Republic), Lift-Off Global Network Sessions 2021 (England), Reels International Film Festival (Maharashtra) and Standalone Film Festival & Awards (Los Angeles). The film also made it to the finalist in the best trailer category at the Košice International Monthly Film Festival, semi-finalist in the best documentary category at Reels International Film Festival and won the best director award in the documentary short category at 7th Art Independent International Film Festival 2021, Thiruvananthapuram.

The film is produced by Baby Chaithanya under the banner of Casablanca Film Factory. Mathew M Thomas and Fr. Biju Mavara are the executive producers. Director of photography is by Midhun Eravil and Nirmal Baby Varghese.

Nirmal, a native of Kavummannam, Wayanad is now gearing up for his next movie 'Vazhiye'. It is touted to be the first found-footage movie in Malayalam with Hollywood music director Evan Evans. He already announced a fictionalization of Thariode, starring Australian-British actor Bill Hutchens. The cinematic remake has been titled as "Thariode: The Lost City", which stars Luing Andrews, Alexx O'Nell, Courtney Sanello, Amelie Leroy and Brendan Byrne and legendary actor Roger Ward in supporting roles.