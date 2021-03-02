Kamal Haasan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Superstar Kamal Haasan shared that he took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He took to his Twitter page and posted a pic of getting vaccinated.

He also encouraged people to get vaccinated. He added that it is an important thing to do as it affects not only oneself but also the whole society.

He wrote, “I got vaccinated for coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. It is necessary for those who care for themselves and others to get vaccinated. Right now, get yourself vaccinated for COVID-19, after which we all can fight against corruption next month.”

Vaccines are being provided free of charge at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the Central government.

Recently, it was also reported that veteran actor and Kamal Haasan’s brother Charu Haasan too got vaccinated for COVID-19.

Charu Haasan is the eldest brother of Kamal Haasan has won the National Award for Best Actor for the Kannada film Tabarana Kathe released in the year 1987.

The phase three of Covid vaccination covering 27 crore of population aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities started from Monday. The previous two phases were started with vaccination of around three crore of healthcare and frontline workers in India.