Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy on 10th wedding anniversary

Superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday. He took to social media to share two stunning pictures to wish Sneha on their special day.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie . What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come (sic)," with a heart emoji.

While one photo is taken in front of the Taj Mahal, the other one was taken during their wedding. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in a grand ceremony on March 6, 2011.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are parents to two children - son Ayaan and daughter Arha.