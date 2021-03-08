On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, Mollywood witnessed yet another movie announcement. Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu would be teaming up for a new film titled ‘Puzhu’.

Dulquer Salmaan launched the title on his official pages wishing everyone a happy Women’s Day and the title has already been creating buzz on social media.

The movie starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu is directed by debutant Ratheena and produced jointly by S George and Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer films and Cyn Cyl Celluloid.

Harshad, Sharfu, and Suhas are in charge of the screenplay of the movie.



With Mammootty playing the male lead and Dulquer Salmaan being the distributor, ‘Puzhu’ marks the union of the father-son duo in a movie for the first time. Also, Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be sharing screen space for the first time through this movie.

Mammootty, who has launched numerous successful directors will be launching a woman director in Malayalam, through this movie, which is to come out in multiple languages. Ratheena has been in the industry for a very long time and has worked with renowned directors like Revathy Asha Kelunni and was the executive producer of the movie ‘Uyare’.

‘Puzhu’ is expected to bring Ratheena to the league of exceptional women directors in the Malayalam cinema.

Theni Eshwar, the celebrated cinematographer who has been part of movies like Peranbu, Karnan Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, Paavai Kadhagal etc., will be handling cinematography for ‘Puzhu’. The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy and Deepu Joseph will be editing the movie. Manu Jagadh, who has been a part of projects like Baahubali, Minnal Murali and the likes will be in charge of the movie’s art.

‘Puzhu’ has Renish Abdulkhader, Rajesh Krishna, and Shyam Mohan as executive producers. Sound design of the movie will be dealt with by Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar.

With Badhusha leading the project design, the publicity designs will be created by Anand Rajendran. Sameera Saneesh will be managing the costumes and Amal Chandran and S.George are the make-up artists.

The movie will go on floors soon.