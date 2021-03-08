On International Women’s Day, Sunny Leone sends out strong message

On International Women’s Day, actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share her ‘unfiltered story about her journey in Bollywood'.

Giving out a strong message through a video, she revealed that she received hate emails at the age of 21, judgemental and sexists comments, criticized for her dance moves, and received no offers and support from the industry fraternity, and was even boycotted at the award shows. However, despite all the shortcomings, she is living a dream life. She further says that she gave the biggest blockbuster hit of all time – the Baby Doll music video.

She further says that she has the most beautiful family and is a successful businesswoman with her own makeup line. She concludes the video by saying that she is proud of who she is as she is a self-made woman.

Watch the video: