Obstacles cleared for the release of ‘Varthamanam’, Parvathy-starrer to hit 300 theatres

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST

'Varthamanam’, which was denied certificate by the state Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), will see a theatrical release on March 12 at 300 theatres nationwide. 

Directed by Sidhartha Siva and written by Aryadan Shoukath, the film received the go-ahead after the makers approached the Central Censor Board revising committee.

The story is based on the challenges and hardships faced by a girl hailing from Malabar, who is on a journey to Delhi University as part of a research on freedom fighter Muhammed Abdu Rahiman. The film discuss about the political and social issues now faced by the Indian society.

Parvathy plays the role of Faisa Soofia, a research student. Roshan Mathew and Siddique are also in the main role.

