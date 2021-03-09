Mammootty’s The Priest finally gets a release date

The makers of Mammootty-starrer The Priest have now revealed that the film will hit the big screens on March 11. After much delay, the film is finally set to hit the big screens.

Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, The Priest is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, and V N Babu, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations.

The government has allowed the theatres to run night shows, which had been a major cause for concern among the makers. The Priest was supposed to release on March 4.

Meanwhile, the 50 per cent cap on the occupancy remains still in force.

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film also marks the first collaboration of Manju Warrier and Mohanlal. Other than the lead actors, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, and Baby Monica will be seen playing some important roles. The film’s teaser was released on January 14 and it opened to a huge positive reaction from the fans.