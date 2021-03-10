Mohanlal receives COVID-19 vaccination

Actor Mohanlal received the COVID-19 vaccination. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal got the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine from Amrita hospital, Kochi on Tuesday.

Amrita Hospital, through their official Twitter page shared the update.

"Superstar #Mohanlal received his first dose of #COVID #Vaccine today at #AmritaHospital, Kochi.

He urged everyone to follow the government's advice and get vaccinated. He said the drive will surely help individuals, families, and the society at large in the fight against COVID," reads the statement issued by the hospital.

Mohanlal's pictures which were clicked during the vaccination are now going viral on social media.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up the shooting of Aaraattu, the upcoming mass entertainer. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will soon kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated directorial debut Barroz.