Actress Bhama blessed with baby girl

Malayalam actress Bhama delivered a baby girl recently. Reportedly, both the baby and mother are keeping fine.

This is Bhama's first child with husband Arun. Looks like, the couple wanted to keep it as a secret and fans are now surprised by this good news. Bhama, who is quite active on social media platforms refrained from sharing any such posts online.

Bhama got hitched to Arun in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at Kottayam in January 2020.

Arun, who completed his education from Canada, currently runs a business in Dubai. Arun is Bhama's brother-in-law's classmate. Arun and Bhama knew each other since a long time as the duo are family friends. Their wedding was totally arranged by their respective families.

Bhama marked her entry in showbiz with AK Lohitadas' directorial 'Nivedyam'. She played Sathyabhama, the female lead in the movie and received a lot of praise for her performance. The actress soon became a popular face in Mollywood. Best known for her performances in films like 'Cycle', 'Ivar Vivahitharayal', 'Janapriyan' and 'Husbands in Goa', Bhama has been away from showbiz since the past four years.