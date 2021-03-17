Kalki Koechlin shares cute pic with daughter Sappho, calls 'blessed days'

Kalki Koechlin who became a mother last year has been supremely active on social media and shares little things about her daughter. And it seems she has been thoroughly enjoying motherhood.

And now her recent picture enjoying the sun in a swimming pool, along with her adorable daughter Sappho is all hearts.

Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram and with the hastags #blesseddays #lifeisasplash, she captioned “A place in the sun”. In the picture, Kalki, in a black bikini, can be seen taking a dip in the pool as her little one sits by the poolside. The picture is clicked by Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

It was in 2020, Kalki Koechlin made headlines when she revealed she and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Sappho, on February 7, 2020.

On workfront, the actress was last seen in the Netflix Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal.