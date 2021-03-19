Virata Parvam teaser: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi in a revolutionary love story

The teaser of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Virata Parvam has been released online. The video has been officially unveiled by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The video begins with Rana's character as a revolutionary poet named Aranya. And a moment later, we are shown Sai Pallavi's Vennela who is very much in love with him and his writings. She decides to leave her family to be with Aranya but her journey seems to be filled with struggles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1990s Naxal movement, the film is written and directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame.

Virata Parvam​ has been shot in Kerala, Karimnagar and Warangal districts of Telangana. The movie also starring Priyamani, Naveen Chandraand, Nandita Das, Zareena Wahab, Eeshwari Rao will hit the theatres on April 30.