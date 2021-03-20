GP reveals truth about his ‘wedding’ pictures with Divya Pillai

Social media is where many celebrities apparently tie the knot, not once, but many times. Many wedding stories and pictures have become viral, that the celebrities themselves have to dismiss these false stories.

The latest celebrity to get ‘married’ on the social media is actor and television presenter Govind Padmasoorya. A picture in which GP and actress Divya Pillai are seen wearing tulsi garlands have been doing the rounds on the social media. No sooner the picture had appeared than the news of the duo tying the knot became viral. However, GP himself has now dismissed the news reports as mere rumors.

The picture was apparently taken for fun at the finale of a popular reality show that was aired on a private channel. “It was this picture which made the social media celebrate my marriage. The social media is determined to get me married at least a few times in a year. However, let me tell them that I am still a chronic bachelor,” GP told Vanitha Online.

The actor says there had been rumors linking him with many of his closest friends. There were reports that GP was marrying them too.

“There is absolutely no chance that such an auspicious occasion would happen anytime soon. If I tie the knot, I myself would inform everyone and wouldn’t give the gossip mongers any chance to create false stories,” vows the actor.

To those who ask him why he isn’t getting married, GP says he is not really in the mood to take the big step yet. However, his family is determined to get him hooked.

“Whenever I am at my house in Pattambi, all my family does is discuss about my marriage. So, I don’t go to my house often these days. I would introduce my person when the time is right,” says GP.