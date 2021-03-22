Gandharvan is a beautiful tribute to the friendship between two legends

Gandharvan is a short documentary based on the fabulous friendship between veteran artist Namboothiri and screen icon Mohanlal. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the documentary begins with Mohanlal’s trip to visit his close friend. Manorama correspondent Unni K Warrier too has accompanied the actor to artist Namboothiri’s house.

In the video, Namboothiri recalls his first meeting with Mohanlal and how it developed into a beautiful friendship. The actor, meanwhile, expresses his joy in owning some of the well known works of the legendary artist.

Unnik K Warrier speaks about the documentary, “I decided to call Akhil Sathyan to document the meeting on a mobile phone when I knew that Mohanlal was going to meet Namboothiri. But, Akhil came with a good camera. On our way to Namboothiri’s house, Lal spoke about a lot of things and Akhil sat in the front seat and shot everything. When we reached the house, Akhil got out first and stood at various spots in the house to film the meeting between the legends. After a week Akhil sent me a short documentary which contained most of the unforgettable moments from the meeting.”

After watching the video, Mohanlal told Akhil,” This video only has love.” For Akhil, those words were like benediction. The young film maker considers himself fortunate to be able to capture some of the most valuable moments between two great artists.