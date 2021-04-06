Uthara Unni ties the knot with Nithesh Nair, Samyukta & Biju Menon turn heads at wedding

Actress and dancer Uthara Unni has tied the knot with the Bangalore-based businessman Nithesh Nair.

The wedding was held in a traditional style following Hindu customs. Urmila Unni, mother of Uthara Unni was spotted along with actress Samyuktha Varma, a close relative of Urmila Unni on this special occasion.

The couple got engaged about a year back and had to wait until the lockdown rules were relaxed.

Uthara met Nithesh through a matrimony site in the month of December 2019 and they got officially engaged about a month after that. Regarding the news on postponing the wedding, Uthara had earlier said, “At first we had planned to have a simple thaalikettu ceremony in April, but with temples also getting closed and the situation getting worse around the world, we decided to push the wedding to a later date. The wedding might happen after August, in the month of Chingam”.