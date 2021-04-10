Young actress Aistwarya Lakshmi, in a social media post revealed that she has tested positive for Covid 19. She said she contracted the virus despite wearing masks diligently and taking all the precautions. Aiswarya who is asymptomatic is currently in home quarantine.

“I wore masks, sanitized, maintained social distancing and did everything else…but at some point, I grew a tiny bit tired of how this was affecting my “normal life”…and took it easy. Fast forward to a few days, here I am posting pictures on IG doing yoga to increase lung capacity, taking turmeric latte, anti virals, multivitamins, communicating with my parents on the balcony and finally realizing..this was so not worth it…do everything that you need to..don’t take it for granted,” Aiswarya wrote on instagram.

Aiswarya is awaiting the release of a handful of movies in Malayalam and Tamil. She will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and an action thriller opposite Dhanush in Tamil. Meanwhile, in Malayalam, Archana 31 not out, Bismi Special, Kanakane and Kumari are her upcoming movies.