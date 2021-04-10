Prithvi’s Kaduva lands in legal soup again; filming stalled

The Irinjalakkuda principal sub judge court has suspended the production, public advertisement and any subsequent activities of Prithviraj starrer Kaduva until further orders. The court was considering the plaint filed by Anurag Augustus, a non resident Indian who is also a film producer.

In the complaint, Anurag stated that screen writer Jinu Abraham, in 2018, had handed him the script of Kaduva which narrates the story of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, after receiving a remuneration of Rs 10 lakh. Anurag further alleges that Jinu had then given the script, without his knowledge or permission, to the production company owned by actor Prithviraj and Magic Frames owned by produced by Listin Stephen. This led to legal issues and the filming of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan had to be stopped. Anurag, in his suit, has pleaded to cover his losses and demanded the amount that he had paid to the script writer back.

Kaduva, directed by veteran film maker Shaji Kailas after six years is jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Prithviraj’s production company.