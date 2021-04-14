Jayaraj’s Athbutham sets the record for the quickest film ever made in India

The filming of the Malayalam movie Athbutham was filled with many awe inspiring incidents, making its title noteworthy. The movie is the fourth installment in award winning film maker Jayaraj’s navarasa series. Athbutham was entirely filmed at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film narrates the story of a Keralite who seeks permission for euthanasia.

Chandrasekhara Warrier who is settled in the United States has been diagnosed with terminal illness. He approaches the apex court requesting to allow euthanasia. The court accepts his request and grants permission. The movie depicts the incidents that happen between 9 and 11.30 in the morning at the hospital on the day of the euthanasia.

Suresh Gopi essays the main role in the movie which also features veteran actors like KPAC Lalitha, Mamtha Mohandas, Kavalam Sreekumar and a few Hollywood artists.

Jayaraj had initially decided to complete the filming of this movie, which is one and a half hours long, in just ten hours. With the amazing support of a stellar cast of more than sixty artists including foreigners and the spectacular cinematography by ace cameraman S Kumar, the movie made history at the Ramoji Film City on 31 December 2005. The entire crew was trained at a weeklong rehearsal camp prior to the filming. Athbutham set the record for completing the filming of a feature film in just two hours and fourteen minutes. The makers say this is a unique record even in world cinema.

The position and movements of each artist were drawn as sketches and given to them. They rehearsed the entire movie at least seven times before going for the final take. S Kumar, meanwhile, glided his camera through the doctor’s consulting room, the patient’s room and the hospital lobby.

Athbutham has entered the Limca Book of Records for being the quickest feature film ever made in India. Athbutham will be released on the OTT platform Roots on the day of Vishu.