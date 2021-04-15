Tovino Thomas tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Tovino Thomas has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news.

Sharing the update, Tovino mentioned that he is currently in isolation.

He also added that he was asymptomatic and is doing fine.

Asking everyone to stay safe, the actor also promised that he will be back in full form with action and more entertainment.

Tovino Thomas had recently wrapped up the shoot of Aashiq Abu’s next, Naradan. The film has Tovino sharing the screen with Anna Ben for the first time.

He will also be seen in the upcoming movie Kane Kane, which is currently in the post- production phase.

Tovino's film Kala was recently released in theaters and fetched rave reviews.

Earlier, Kerala had imposed further restrictions to control spread of COVID-19 in the state. The government has also asked people to avoid public gatherings. Kerala reported 8778 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.