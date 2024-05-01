Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan seen together in rare picture shared by Ira

Rani Mukerji who has acted in multiple projects along with Aamir Khan met her co-star and his daughter Ira Khan at their residence in Mumbai recently. A photo of Rani, Aamir and Ira Khan posing together with Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare has gone viral on social media.

Ira captioned the post: "After sooo long (red heart emojis. Ira also posted a couple of selfies with Rani Mukerji, who looked impressive in a black outfit.

Aamir Khan wore a lose fitting cream shirt, which he paired with indigo trousers. Aamir and Rani have remained good friends and shared amazing chemistry in films like 'Ghulam', 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising', among others. Rani was last seen in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', a Hindi legal drama that was based on a real life story.

Aamir, meanwhile, is busy with the production of his upcoming venture 'Lahore 1947'. Sunny Deol plays the lead character in the film, which marks the actor's reunion with Aamir Khan. Preity Zinta too will play a prominent character in the movie. 'Lahore 1947' is also Preity and Sunny's first film together after a long time. They have previously and successfully collaborated in films like 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.