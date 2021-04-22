Gameover short film: The need of the hour

Gameover is a film that was made especially for the Enikku Pattum Campaign.

The Enikku Pattum Campaign aims to give hope to students experiencing stress, anxiety and depression due to academic pressure and exams.

According to NCRB records, the life of one student is lost every hour. In fact, the number of students attempting suicide does not have a proper record.

Academic pressure takes away the confidence of the students. One second of hopelessness can take a life. But a word of encouragement or a listening ear can provide hope and bring positive change in their life.

The 8-minute long video is aimed to raise awareness in bringing a conscious effort from one and all to bring a change in a student's life. With a focus to support students suffering from exam anxiety, the short film is written and directed by Ajay Jimmy.

Enikku Pattum campaign is an initiative of the Kochi Transformation Network (KTN).