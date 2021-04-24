Ambili Devi reacts to Adithyan’s allegations of being in a relationship before marriage

Noted serial actress Ambili Devi’s estranged husband Adithyan has made some serious allegations against the actress in the past few days. Adithyan, also a serial actor, had alleged that Ambili had been in a relationship with another person until the duo got married.

He had even released a few screenshots of Ambili video calling the man who is settled abroad. Now, clearing the rumours, Ambili Devi has responded to these allegations.

“It is true that I got a wedding proposal from the person who is living abroad. It was my dance teacher who had brought this proposal, after my divorce. My parents and his family too were aware about it. We had made a few calls back then and talked to each other, thinking that it would end up in marriage. But, that relationship didn’t last long. I dropped it as I understood that it would be impossible to take my son aboard after marriage. There is nothing more than that,” says Ambili.

Ambili admits she had spoken to the person via video calls. She asks whether it was wrong to video call someone. “If a woman is promiscuous, then her husband would know it within a week of marriage. If I was a bad woman, he could have left me then. I was mentally and physically assaulted, even when I was pregnant. The kind of words and expletives he uses are just vile. I wonder whether human beings can talk like that,” asks Ambili

Ambili said she was aware that Adithyan had legally married a woman in the past and that he had a son from another live - in relationship. She vows she didn’t know anything more about him before marriage. “I trusted him when he showed love to my son. I believed in his kind words and gentle demeanor. We surely had been fools,” noted Ambili.

Ambili's marriage has become a talking point for everyone after she accused her current husband Adithyan of cheating on her with a married woman whom he has now impregnated.

Ambili Devi tied the knot for the second time with Adithyan Jayan in 2019. She was earlier married to film-serial cameraman Loval from 2009 to 2018. They had a son named Amarnath together who was born in 2013.