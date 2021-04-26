Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son Jr Chiru turns 6 months, family hosts party

Meghana, who is super active on social media often shares photos and videos of her little one.

Recently the actress shared that her little one turned 6-months-old and the family celebrated it in the most special way with an all-blue theme. The actress took to social media and shared a few photos from the half-birthday photoshoot along with a note that read, "6 months have gone by ... u can now say all ur gaas and goos perfectly! Appa and i love u so much (sic.)"

Meghana gave birth to the baby boy on October 22, 2020.

Coincidentally, the baby was born on the same day as Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s engagement. Meghana was five months pregnant when the actor passed away.