This woman deserves medal for having put up with me: Prithviraj's post for wife Supriya

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Supriya Menon. The actor, in fact, shared that his wife Supriya 'deserves a medal' for being with him for the last 10 years.

Prithviraj posted one of his wedding reception photos from 2011 on his social media pages. He wrote, "10 years. Not everyone is lucky enough to find a best friend, soulmate and partner all in the same person. We've celebrated together when the whole world was cheering, and we've held hands when it seemed like the whole world was trying to pull us down."

"...Mother to my wonderful child, and the strength that's held me together, this woman deserves a medal for having put up with me for the last 10 years! I love you Sups! To the next 10 and forever!" the actor wrote.

Supriya also shared a lovely post with two throwback pics. "It’s been a decade and we have grown together as a couple and also as individuals. We have had many arguments, disagreements but also many beautiful moments over the course of the last 10 years,"she wrote.

The duo had tied the knot in April 2011 in a private ceremony held in Palakkad.In the year, 2014, their daughter was born, whom they named Alankrita.