Salman Khan distributes 5,000 food packets to coronavirus frontline workers in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently snapped in Mumbai where he was seen distributing food packets to the frontline warriors and poor people amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

He was even seen tasting the food that is being supplied to people. In a video shared on Instagram, Salman was monitoring the entire process. The video shows a chef serving him the food prepared. Before the food is served into the containers for distribution, the actor ensures everything is well. The actor was seen wearing a chequered red shirt and black pants with a black face mask.

Last year, Salman Khan had organised for a “Being Haangryy” food truck facility to distribute ration to the less fortunate.

Throughout the lockdown, the actor has been actively posting videos on helping raise awareness on the deadly COVID-19.