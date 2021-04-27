‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam' selected for Moscow International Film Festival

Malayalam film Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam has been selected under the main competition category of Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF). It is the only Indian film out of the 14 films that are contesting under the category.

Written and directed by Don Palathara, the movie stars actors Rima Kallingal and Jithin Puthenchery in the lead roles. Touted to be one of the most experimental films in the history of Malayalam cinema, Santhoshinte Onnam Rahasyam was completely shot inside a car, with the camera fixed on the dashboard. It premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala on February 21.

This is Don’s second film which is getting selected to this festival. His previous film, '1956, Central Travancore' was screened in the previous edition of the festival in October 2020.

The film revolves around its two lead characters; Maria, an entertainment reporter and her boyfriend Jitin, a small-time actor who does not have a steady source of income. The movie starts with the couple on the way to a clinic to find out if Maria is pregnant focuses solely on the relationship.

Interestingly, the 1972 Malayalam film Swayamvaram, which marked the directorial debut of notable filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, was screened in the competition category of the festival in 1973.