When your child shows the light: Kunchacko Boban's pic with little Izahaak is adorable

'Let there be child like innocence in helping and taking care of each other', is how Kunchacko Boban described it in his latest post.

Amid the ongoing pandemic and days of uncertainity, Kunchacko Boban's post comes as a ray of hope.

Sharing a pic with his son Izahaak, he reminded how 'there will always be light at the end of the tunnel'.

In the pic, that has drawn the attention of many, one can see Kunchacko Boban with his little one, while the later is seen pointing at something.

It was recently that Izahaak, fondly called as Izza, turned two. Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya hosted a grand birthday party too. Kunchako Boban, wife Priya, and their little one Izahaak, the birthday boy wore blue-themed outfits to the rabbit-themed party.

Kunchacko Boban and his wife Priya Ann Samuel were blessed with a baby boy on April 17, 2019. The couple had their first baby after a wait of 14 years.

On workfront, Kunchacko Boban was recently shooting in Goa for his upcoming flick Ottu, which also stars Aravind Swamy. The actor's recent releases Nayattu and Nizhal had fetched positive responses.