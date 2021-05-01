Operation Java gets an OTT release date

Malayalam movie ‘Operation Java’ is gearing up for an OTT release.

Zee5 has bagged the rights and the film will start streaming on the platform from May 9. Directed by debutant Tharun Moorthy, ‘Operation Java’ stars Balu Varghese, Lukman, Vinayakan, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Binu Pappu, Dhanya Ananya, Mamitha Baiju, Vineetha Koshy and Prashanth Alexander played the main roles in it.

The film hit the theaters on February 12 and emerged as a box office hit. The film had a successful theatrical run for around 75 days.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Java’ is getting remade in Hindi. Raj Zacharias of Celebs and Red Carpet has bagged the remake rights. More details regarding the remake version is expected to be out in the coming days.