The Great Indian Kitchen selected for the UK Asian Film Festival 2021

Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen has been selected to be screened at the UK Asian Film Festival in 2021.

The film, which first released on OTT platform Neestream and later on Amazon Prime Video, is directed by Jeo Baby. Upon release, it got positive reactions from various film critics and was well received by the audience.

The movie starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu was earlier selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The Great Indian Kitchen was shot by Salu K Thomas and produced by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj.