RIP Dennis Joseph: 5 films from the master writer that changed the course of Malayalam cinema

Dennis Joseph, who died in Kottayam following a cardiac arrest on Monday was one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful scriptwriters.

In his 35 year-long-career, Dennis had scripted 45 films among which three of them were directed by himself.

For Malayalam cinema during the late 80's and early 90's, he changed the course and was known for his box-office success. Directors and producers made a beeline for him for he had an amazing craft of weaving a story which could appeal to the masses and get an unbelievable strike rate at the box office.

While it is hard to pick 5 best, here are the films that a movie buff should not miss from the master writer's filmography:

Rajavinte Makan (1986)

The film was a milestone in Malayalam film industry, achieving a cult status in Kerala. The film was significant in heightening the stardom of Mohanlal. The character became a cult figure and his dialogues became popular among the youth.

New Delhi (1987)

Loosely based on the novel The Almighty by Irving Wallace, the film rose Mammootty to Mega-stardom after consecutive failures. With a relatable storyline, it stood the test of time.

Manu Uncle (1988)

Dennis Joseph made his directorial debut with this movie. The film won a National Award for Best Children's Film.

No.20 Madras Mail (1990)

The classic comedy was developed from an idea Dennis Joseph got from his friend. Some of the scenes were based on Joseph's own experience from his train journeys. For the film, the team bought a Nilambur–Shoranur route train for rent and drove it to places to and fro for filming.

Akashadoothu (1993)

This film proved that Dennis Joseph could easily work on emotional drama as well. One of the most influential melodramas, it was the only Mafilm he wrote for Siby Malayil.